Loraley M. Griffin

Loraley M. (Hogan) Griffin, 82, of Milton passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021.
Born in Boston, she was raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School. She worked as a secretary for the Milton Public Schools for many years before retiring.
She loved spending summers on Cape Cod with friends and family, and she lived an active life in retirement at Fuller Village in Milton.
Loraley was a former Girl Scout leader who enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing cribbage, and traveling. The central focus of her life was her large family and her dear friends.
Loving mother of Daniel Griffin and his wife Susanne of Hingham, Diane White and her husband Jack of Wrentham, John Griffin and his wife Maureen of New Hampshire, and Debra Bishop and her former husband Robert of New York, she was the beloved sister of Arthur “Sonny” Hogan of Michigan, James Hogan of Scituate, Patricia Cavanaugh of Norwell, Paul Hogan and his wife MaryJo of Norwell, Cheryll Hogan of Waltham, and the late Jeanette “Nettie” Daley and the loving sister-in-law of Jerie Cerqua of Quincy.
Loraley is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren, who meant the world to her. She was “Aunt Lolly” to many nieces and nephews, who adored her.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Milton. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
