Lorraine C. (Clark) Coakley of Milton died on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston.
Daughter of the late Edward J. and Esther (Corbett) Clark, she was predeceased by her husband, Jerome P. Coakley, and her sisters Claire Ames Grinnell, Shirley Carney, Barbara Sullivan, Beverlee Clark, and Mary Cavanaugh.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Coakley, M.D., and his wife Molly of Duxbury, daughter Jane of Rockland, and grandchildren Erin and Kevin Coakley, both of South Boston.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Paul Sullivan of Centerville, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Nov. 23 in Saint Agatha Church on 432 Adams St. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
For information and online condolences, go to www.dolanfuneral.com
