Louise (Ferrera) Voveris, 88, of Milton died peacefully at her home on Nov. 12, 2022. She was the cherished wife of the late John J. Voveris, who died on Nov. 13, 1992.
Born and raised in Roxbury, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late John “Gus” and Louise (Dadomo) Ferrera.
Louise attended the Boston Public Schools, graduating from Roxbury Memorial High School. After graduation, she was employed as a legal secretary in Boston where she earned a reputation as a quick thinker and a sharp dresser. Louise also served for six years in the Women’s Army Core Reserves, where she was honorably discharged as a sergeant first class.
Louise was never shy about speaking her mind; her mother used to say that she was vaccinated with a phonograph needle. She was the glue that held the family together and the person you went to when you needed help or advice. Louise always could be trusted to tell you what you needed to hear.
Louise was quick to point out when she saw something wrong and worked tirelessly to fix it. Motivated by her experience raising a child with special needs, she spent countless hours volunteering to support children with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their families.
For over 40 years, she was a member of the board of directors, and variously secretary and clerk, of the ARC of the South Shore. She was also a long‑term appointed member of the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services (DDS, formerly DMR) Citizens Advisory Board.
In addition, Louise was an active volunteer with the South Costal DDS Family Citizens Monitoring Program inspecting residential facilities to ensure the safety and dignity of the residents.
Louise devoted years of service as a volunteer for the Town of Milton. She was a member of the board of directors for the Milton Council on Aging (COA) for 29 years. She was also a member of the board of directors, and variously secretary and treasurer, of the Friends of the Milton COA.
Louise was an active mentor and participant with the Milton COA’s ComputerEASE group. She also enjoyed designing and producing greeting cards, which were sold to raise funds for the group.
Louise was a talented craftsperson and especially enjoyed the time she spent with her many friends at the COA’s knitters’ group. Finally, Louise volunteered in various committee roles with the Pine Tree Village Association of HOME Inc.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Voveris; son-in-law, Peter Profit of Milton; and daughter, Julie Furtado of Middleboro. She was predeceased by her daughter, Joanne “Nanny” Voveris, who died on Nov. 15, 1993.
Louise was the most wonderful nana to three grandchildren, Dylan Furtado and Madison Furtado of Middleboro, and Sofie Voveris Profit of Milton; and one greatgrandchild, Daniel Leary of Middleboro.
She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends. She was predeceased by her sisters Corrine Miller and Alvera “Vera” Quish; and her brothers Augustine “Gus” Ferrera and Joseph Ferrera.
Above all, Louise was incredibly proud of her family and will always be remembered as the most loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Saint Gregory’s Church in Dorchester. Interment was at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise’s memory may be made to The ARC of the South Shore (https://arcsouthshore.org=donate).
To send the Voveris family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com
