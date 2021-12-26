Luke H. McConville, of Milton, suddenly passed away on December 16, 2021.
The McConville family is extremely grateful to the family, friends and community for their unbelievable outpouring of support and love.
Luke was born in Boston and raised in Milton. He graduated from St. Agatha School, BC High and the United States Air Force Academy. He played and coached hockey at the Air Force Academy and loved the sport. His greatest passion was spending time with and coaching his children.
Luke was an avid history buff and imaginative storyteller. He enjoyed boating and fishing in Cotuit with his family.
Beloved husband of Kate (Doyle) McConville. Loving father of Luke, Ellie, Henry and Charlie. Devoted son of Hertha G. (Horn) McConville and the late Dr. John F. McConville. Brother of John, Mary, Owen and his wife Katherine, Alicia and her husband Richard, Christine, Kathryn and her husband John, Julie, Elizabeth and her husband Seth and the late Ellen. Luke is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Thursday Dec. 23 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours were at Dolan Funeral Home. Interment in Milton Cemetery at a later date will be private. Masks are required at the funeral home and church.
To send a condolence message to the McConville family, please visit, www.dolanfuneral.com
