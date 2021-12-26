Luke H. McConville

Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.