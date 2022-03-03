M. Joyce Ford passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 27, 2002, surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born in Boston to Francis and Isabel Tegan and lived in Milton her whole life. She was the sister of Julie Kelliher of Milton and the late Lawrence and Paul Tegan, both of Milton. Joyce was the beloved wife and best friend to her late husband of 40 years, Paul E. Ford. She leaves behind many friends and neighbors from her home at Winter Valley and a grateful family.
Together Joyce and her loving husband raised seven children: Albert Ford of Bedford, Catherine Barrett of Watertown, Mary Anne McLellan (wife to Scott) of Raynham, Timothy Ford (husband to Debbie) of Milton, Denise Ready (wife to Richard) of Pembroke, Amy Warren (wife to Steve), and the late Larry Ford (husband to Maureen) of Quincy.
Joyce is also survived by son-in-law Kenny DeBaie, daughter-in-law Mary Ford-Lake, brother-in-law Jack Ford, and sisters-in-law Ethel Ford and Marie Ford-Hamblin.
Joyce felt blessed to have 16 grandchildren who were the absolute loves of her life: Siobhan Polvino (Sean), Wyatt DeBaie (Kara), Emilie DeBaie (Nick), Luke McLellan (Justine), Analise DeBaie, Isabella Ready (Thomas), Sofia Ready, Matthew McLellan, Paul Ford, Julia Ford, Gabriel Craig, Geoffrey Ford, Madison Ford, Cameron Ford, Grace Warren, and Tommy Warren. She is also survived by five great grandchildren: Maive and Adelaide Polvino, Benjamin and Noah DeBaie, and Lorelei McLellan, who shares her great grandmother's birthday.
Joyce made friends wherever she went, having a unique ability to connect with others which she was able to utilize throughout her professional career. She worked at Milton Hospital and Milton Town Hall and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Elizabeth's Church and Milton Hospital for many years. Her favorite job, though, the only thing she ever really wanted to be, was a mother and that is the role in which she truly excelled.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Agatha Church at 432 Adams St. in Milton on March 5 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home at 460 Granite Ave. in East Milton Square are on March 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce’s memory to the Milton Public Library, 476 Canton Ave., Milton, MA 02186.
To send the Ford family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
