M. Margaret Kashish

M. Margaret (Jano) Kashish, 96, of North Falmouth and Milton, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham.
She was the beloved wife of the late Barsom J. Kashish, whom she married on January 16, 1960, and who died in December of 2006.
Margaret was born on Aug. 25, 1923, to the late Shaker Jano and the late Victoria (Massabni) Jano of Damascus, Syria.
Her mother Victoria was the niece of the legendary Badia Massabni, pioneer of belly dance, innovator of traditional belly dance costume, owner of the famed Casino nightclub of Cairo, Egypt, where notorious belly dancers were showcased, and cinematic actress. Her father Shaker was an ethnic Assyrian of Mardin, Turkey, who had fled the genocide of Christians from his native homeland with his surviving brother.
At approximately the age of 5, Margaret immigrated to the United States with her parents. She was initially raised in Boston’s South End at 101 Union Park St. and then, as a young woman, resided in Dorchester and Roslindale.
As an immigrant who had grown up during the Great Depression, Margaret harbored fond memories of, and deep gratitude for, the Morgan Memorial Methodist Church and Organization of the South End of Boston, both of which were great supports to her family during those difficult times.
She enjoyed the Morgan Memorial summer camps, where she learned to play the piano by ear, delighted in learning how to swim and sail, and later went on to be a summer camp counselor. Margaret also appreciated her first job as a typist and switchboard operator for this organization.
As a child, Margaret attended the Franklin School and then graduated from Girls High School in Boston. She went on to graduate from the Burdett School of Business in Boston, where she learned to be a professional secretary, whether it be for the director of nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in her earliest years, or as the secretary to the principal of Milton High School just prior to her retirement.
Margaret met her husband Barsom when he asked her to dance at Moseley’s Nightclub in Boston. They married at The Assyrian Church of the East, in New Britain, Connecticut, and raised their two daughters in Milton.
Margaret and Barsom forged a life together as two solid and grounded parents, raising their daughters with a sense of duty, responsibility, protectiveness, and an ever-present faith in God that will be forever remembered and appreciated.
In their leisure time, Margaret and Barsom enjoyed hosting large dinner parties for their friends, complete with Middle Eastern music and couples' penny poker gatherings, chatting and laughing until the wee hours of the morning; antiquing throughout the Boston area; taking long neighborhood strolls; and swimming and basking in the sun at Old Silver Beach in Falmouth, their most beloved beach, where they would eventually build their dream home and live out the happiest of years from 1985 onward.
Margaret was a talented and passionate Middle Eastern cook who created the most savory of dishes with ease and joy in her heart. She came alive at the sound of Middle Eastern music and was a natural dance partner for her husband of 46 years. She displayed a notable “green thumb,” nurturing her every plant and flower with unfailing dedication and care.
Margaret displayed a fine taste in aesthetics, whether of the home, antiques, or fashion. She was a stylish woman with a youthful and tasteful wardrobe until the very end. She was passionate about exercise and dedicated to keeping fit. She and Barsom were members of the Sea Crest Resort Health Club of Falmouth for 20 years, where they would swim and exercise daily. Right through to the age of 87, Margaret could be seen by her grandchildren exercising on a stationary bicycle for 45-minute stints.
Margaret will be remembered for her glistening smile, her warm and social nature with friends and neighbors, her practical wisdom and sense of duty, her love of travel with Rome being her favorite destination, her pride in creating a welcoming and beautiful home in which she could create culinary delights and share them with family and friends, her love of feeling the sunshine on her face, her enjoyment of escaping into a great novel, savoring maple walnut ice cream, making blueberry muffins and pancakes for her grandsons, and wearing her signature color of dusty pink.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Marie Hazerjian, her former husband, George G. Hazerjian, and their sons, Jeremy Hazerjian and Joshua Hazerjian, all of Plainville, and her daughter, Lisa A. Kashish, her husband, Brian Assadourian, and their son, Aram Barsom Assadourian, all of Hoboken, New Jersey.
She is also survived by her sister, Alice Naticchioni of Londonderry, New Hampshire, and was predeceased by her sister, Julia Lamb, of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Margaret leaves behind her two dearest friends for over 50 years: Janice Weisburg of Waltham and Janet Nore of Dover.
A funeral service took place in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home in North Attleboro.
Graveside services followed in Milton Town Cemetery, where she was laid to rest alongside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret’s memory to Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries, 1010 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02119.
