Mary “Maureen” S. (Staunton) Crowley, age 84, of Milton passed away December 31st at home.
Born in Boston, she was raised in Dorchester and graduated from Mt. St. Joseph’s Academy and has lived in Milton for 72 years. Maureen went on to graduate from Regis College Class of 1957 and earned her Master’s in Education from Suffolk University in 1984. She was a Business Instructor at Bunker Hill Community College for several years and later was an Administrative Assistant at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home in Milton before retiring. Maureen was a member of The Neighborhood Club of Quincy and the Milton Amateur Garden Club.
Beloved wife of the late Brian C. Mother of John M. Crowley and his wife Hilary of Sudbury, Maura A. Bennett and her husband William of Milton, and Kathleen E. Clark and her husband Edward of Milton. Grandmother of Brian Bennett, Will Bennett, Keira Clark, and John Conor Clark. Sister of James T. Staunton of FL, John P. Staunton of Cohasset, Paul K. Staunton of Scituate, Robert M. Staunton of Dorchester and the late Richard M. Staunton. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Monday 3-7 pm. Due to the current Covid 19 Restrictions only 10 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required and guests should bring their own pen to sign the register book. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, Milton Tuesday morning at 10:30. Burial Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St. Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com
