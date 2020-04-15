Mae Ella Amos of Milton, Ma., passed on Sunday, April 5th 2020.
Mae Ella formally known as Maella Chinn was born on November 27th in Cusseta in Chattahoochee County, Georgia, to the late Emma Lou Chinn Kelsey. Maella, her twin sister Estella, her brothers Egie and Robert were later blessed with a brother, Charles W. Kelsey Jr.
In 1948, the Kelsey twins, with the Ayer Girls Basketball team of the Wachusetts League were the “first girls basketball team to play at the Boston Garden”. The Ayer team eventually pulled out an upset win over the Lunenburg team. Maella and her twin sister Estella were not only the first women, but also the first ‘black’ women to play in the Boston Garden.
Maella after changing her name to Mae Ella; graduated from the Roxbury Girls High School in 1949. In 1950 Mae Ella married Eddie Lee Amos. To this union four daughters and one son were born. Mae worked diligently to raise her family and support her husband Eddie, who in 1951 was called to the ministry. Mae assisted him as Pastor of the Shiloh Baptist.
In 1969, Mae mourned the passing of her husband and was left with five children to raise. She returned to school to obtain her Home Health Aid Certification and joined the workforce as a homemaker. She was dearly loved by her clients. In later years, she returned to school to become a Certified Nursing Assistant and was employed at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital until her retirement in 1992.
Mae remained steadfast in the support of her Church. She was one of the founding members of the Blue Hills Missionary Baptist Church. She served in many roles in the Church from treasurer, secretary, junior choir director, Sunday school superintendent, and missionary.
In 1970 Mae created a the “Eddie Lee Amos Scholarship Fund” in memory of her late husband. She worked industriously; sewing, cooking and selling her wares, to fund the initial scholarships. This fund is still in existence today and gives scholarships to assist high school graduates, and/or current college students, who are active in the church.
In 2012 Mae was named as Mother of the Blue Hills Missionary Baptist Church. And in February of 2016, the Church, pastored by Reverend Lloyd, celebrated Mae’s many contributions to her Church by hosting an Appreciation Service. The theme was “Still Standing,” which exemplified Mae’s perseverance and steadfast support.
She leaves in God's care;
Her daughter, Ruby R. Amos; daughter, Esther L. Muhammad and husband Abdus-Salaam; daughter, Sheila M. Amos; daughter Karen C. Rezendes and husband Ernest; son, Eddie L. Amos and wife Sharon. Her Grandchildren: Karim Muhammad (Anitra), Abdus Muhammad, Zakiyyah Muhammad, Hakim Muhammad (Khadijah), Breanne Rezendes, and Preston Amos; six Great-Grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
A Private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12Noon
from the Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Columbia Road, Boston, MA.
There will also be a Private Family Viewing starting at 11AM also from the funeral home.
Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Boston, MA.
Arrangements Entrusted to: Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home
617-436-5592
