Mae Ella Amos

Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.