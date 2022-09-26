Maizie John

Maizie (Chen) John, 100, died on Aug. 29, 2022 at her home in Milton.
Born in Beijing, China in 1922, she was raised and educated just outside of the Forbidden City.
During World War II, she met and married Arthur L. John at a GI dance. After the war, they moved to the United States and began their new life together in New York City, where both their daughters were born.
She lived with her youngest daughter’s family in Milton for the past two years, previously having lived in Westwood, Stoughton, New Jersey, Long Island, and Brooklyn.
Maizie was a talented, self-employed seamstress for many years. She was also an active member of the First Congregational Church in Stoughton. She viewed her church community as a second family and loved participating in the Knitting Club and Church Fair.
Maizie was a skilled artist, painting with watercolors, knitting, and gardening. In her later years, she enjoyed painting by stickers.
An avid animal lover, Maizie often reminisced about her childhood cat in China, as well as her most beloved Pekingese Pin Pin.
Maizie is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Elizabeth L. Bradley and her husband Thomas of Wheaton, IL and Cynthia L. Guise and her husband Robert of Milton.
She was the grandmother of Cynthia Zentner, Lea Guise, Rachel Reilly, and Kali Guise. She was the great grandmother of Jack and Maizie Zentner, Liam and Ella Reilly, and Maia McNulty.
A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church at 76 Pierce St. in Stoughton on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.