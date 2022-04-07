Margaret M. “Peggy” (Dunn) Dray died peacefully on March 24, 2022 after a brief illness. She was with her family and beloved friend Peter Powell.
Peggy was a lifelong resident of Milton who attended Glover School and graduated from Milton High School and Cushing College. She met and was married to her late husband, Richard Dray, in Milton.
Peggy leaves three children: Amy McNamee of Boston, Richard Dray, Jr. of New Bedford, and Hannah Vokey and her husband Sam of Gloucester. She also leaves four grandchildren.
Peggy was a trailblazer. Back in the early 1970s, she and two of her friends ran for seats on the Milton Town Council. They were the first women to serve in that capacity.
She was active in Milton. She was a member of the Garden Club, was involved in a book club, and served on the Board of the Forbes Museum. She was a member of the Milton-Hoosic Club, where she and her family made many friends.
Peggy loved Boston and early in her career, along with lifelong friend Kathy Kenny, started an event planning business they named Daisy Associates. They ran many events in the city, most notably the opening of Boston City Hall.
After years of event planning, Peggy was hired by Roger Saunders, where she ran major events and was in charge of community affairs at the Park Plaza Hotel. She was the vice president of the Boston Theater District, holding the annual Footlight Parade at the Park Plaza celebrating local celebrities with roots in Boston.
After leaving the Saunders Hotels, Peggy went on to become the face of the Copley Plaza Hotel, filling the ballroom with sparkling events. She served on the Copley Society Board, the Friends of Copley Square Board, the Theater District Board, and the World Affairs Council Board.
Peggy received the Abigail Adams Award in 2015 and was celebrated for her contributions to Boston by former Mayor Kevin White and then Mayor Thomas Menino. A tree was planted in her honor in Copley Square.
A Memorial Mass and gathering will be held in the spring.
To send the Dray family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
