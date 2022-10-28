Margaret M. Krim

Margaret M. “Peggy” (Waite) Krim of Milton passed away on Oct. 19, 2022.
Born in Boston, she was raised in Hyde Park and Mattapan and graduated from Hyde Park High School. She previously lived in Dorchester before moving to Milton in 1951.
Peggy was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed reading and previously worked as a secretary for the Archdiocese of Boston.
Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Krim, she was the loving mother of Jean M. Krim of Weymouth, Robert F. Krim Jr. and his wife Gail Costales of Weymouth, Mary Scott and her late husband Kevin of Milton, Patricia Sheppard and her husband William of Maryland, and the late Susan Krim. She is survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren and predeceased by a granddaughter, Julie Scott.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Our Lady of the Visitation Parish, St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
