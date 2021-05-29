Margaret V. Foley, was born on May 1, 1931 in Boston, MA and died on May 18, 2021 at her home in Milton, MA.
A graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School, Margaret was a former long-time employee of Boston Edison Company. She was a lifelong Red Sox fan.
Margaret was the daughter of the late Michael and Jane (Fahey) Foley of Ireland and Boston. She was the sister of Patrick Foley of Dorchester, Mary Lenney of Foxboro, Helen Clark and her husband, Charles, of Florida, and the late William Foley, Catherine Zielinski, Elizabeth Tucker and James Foley. Sister-in-law of Lorraine Foley of Abington. She leaves many loving nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Saint Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Mary’s Road, Milton, Friday, May 21st. Relatives and friends were invited.
Visiting hours we're at the Dolan Funeral Home.
Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
