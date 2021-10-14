Marian F. Casey

Marian F. (Duggan) Casey of Milton passed away on Sept. 28, 2021.
Born in Boston, she was raised in Jamaica Plain and graduated from St. Thomas High School in Jamaica Plain. She worked as an administrative assistant for the Department of Defense in Boston for many years before retiring.
Since 1953, she lived in Milton where she was a longtime member of St. Agatha Parish and a member of the St. Agatha Bowling League.
Beloved husband of the late Timothy P. Casey, Marian was the mother of Gregory M. Casey and his wife Denise of Milton, Marianne Mitchell and her husband John of Milton, Dianne Casey, and the late Timothy P. Jr. and Lawrence W. Casey, as well as sister of the late Rita D. Callahan. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton. Burial was in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury.
Donations may be made in her memory to MSPCA Angell at www.mspca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.