Marie Gallagher

Marie Hynes Gallagher of Falmouth, formerly of Dorchester and Milton, passed away on Sept. 10, 2021 with her family at her side.
Born in Dorchester on Nov. 2, 1932, she was the eldest daughter of the late Marion (Barry) and the Honorable John B. Hynes, the mayor of Boston from 1949 to 1959.
Marie was the beloved wife of Joseph C. Gallagher for 49 years at the time of his death in 2007.
Marie was the devoted mother of Susan G. Gallagher of Falmouth, Lisa M. Gallagher (Gregory J. Ruffa) of Darien, CT; Joseph C. "Jay" Gallagher Jr. (Nicole M. Cabana) of Falmouth; and Mark J. Gallagher (Anne Sargent Gallagher) of Cohasset.
She was the cherished grandmother “Darby” to her nine grandchildren: Cameron E., Brooke C., Sloane A., and Chapin S. Ruffa; Charlotte R., John H., and Henry S. Gallagher; and Megan E. and Seton E. Gallagher.
Marie truly loved being a mother and grandmother and treasured the time that she spent with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her beloved brother, Barry T. Hynes of South Boston, and her sister-in-law Margaret "Peg" Vahey of Milton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Marie was predeceased by her brothers Jack Hynes and Richard Hynes, her sister Nancy Downey, and her lifelong friend of 65 years, Barbara Connolly Hughes.
Marie was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy (1950) and Emmanuel College (1954). Her proudest accomplishments were raising her family and teaching special needs students in the Boston Public Schools for two decades.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Gregory’s Church at 2223 Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester on Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends were kindly invited. Visiting hours were at the Dolan Funeral Home on 460 Granite Ave. in East Milton on Sept. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury immediately following the funeral. Masks were required at the funeral home and the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie’s memory may be made to the Falmouth Service Center, 611 Gifford St., Falmouth, MA 02540.
