Marie Murphy, Age 92, Matriarch and Fashionista
Marie Murphy (Gaudreau), age 92, of Milton passed away peacefully in the loving presence of her family on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Raised in Dorchester, she married John "Joe" Murphy and was Mum to her nine children, Grammie to her thirteen grandchildren, and Gigi to her ten great grandchildren. The first to arrive and the last to leave at any party, Marie was an enchanting and enthusiastic conversationalist. A passionate sports fan, she followed the Red Sox and Patriots closely for decades.
Ever the fashionista, Marie found ways to use her gifts to help others. She helped thousands over the years as a modeling instructor at The Barbizon School and in the accessories department at Lord and Taylor. She also organized multiple fashion shows on the South Shore, and was a scarf tying maven who was always happy to help the less skilled. After many decades raising her family in Hyde Park, Marie moved to Fuller Village community in Milton as one of "The Originals" where she found many new friendships. She was an active participant in
the community, organizing fashion shows and tap dancing into her eighties while also making time to volunteer frequently at nearby Milton Hospital. For people in her life she was the "grapevine" for news about family and friends, illuminating many. With her passing, a bright light has gone out. Marie will be dearly missed. But she
remains with those who knew her, her voice echoing with advice or an oft-repeated story, and her legacy endures.
Marie is predeceased by her husband John, her daughter Kathleen, and her sons James and Kenneth. She is also predeceased by her father Wilfred,h er mother Mary, and her brothers Wilfred Jr. and George, and her sister Grace. Marie is survived by her children, Jeanne (Ford) and husband Ken, John, Thomas and wife Rose, Paul and wife Laura, Brendan and
wife Kelli, and Mark. She is also survived by her sister Claire and her daughters-in-law Bobbi Jo, Linda, and Carol, and many nieces and nephews. The famiy would like to especially thank her son John and her caretaker Carmel Addley, who cared for Marie so lovingly in the last months of her life. Toot-a-Loo, Mum.
Due to Covid -19 restrictions services will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to The Jimmy Fund in memory of Marie Murphy to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.
