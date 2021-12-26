Marie P. Maguire, 79, a lifelong resident of Milton and Old Orchard Beach, died peacefully after a brief illness on Dec. 15, 2021.
Marie was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (McHugh) Morris; beloved wife of the late Michael Maguire; devoted mother to Kristin (and her husband Mark) of Milton, Margaret of Quincy, Michael (and his wife Ann Marie) of Billerica, and Danielle of Milton; loving sister of Judy Morris of Quincy, John of Chelmsford, Eddie of Brockton, and the late Frankie and Tommy of Milton; and loving grandmother to Jack, Colin, Jamie, Kaitlyn, and Connor.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
For a complete obituary and guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
