Marie T. McDonnell

Marie T. (Reidy) McDonnell, 82, of Milton passed away at home on Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Marie grew up in Savin Hill, Dorchester and was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret (Shea) Reidy.
She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony (Andy). They spent many summers on Monponsett Lake with the Currans and had great memories with their friends and family at their house on the Cape and Lake Sunapee. She worked for many years and retired from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Marie was an active member of St. Agatha’s Parish, faithfully attending services every Sunday and volunteering at weekly bingo. She could be seen in the front row of all of her grandchildren’s sporting and musical events. She thoroughly enjoyed her Fitness Unlimited gym class and spending time with the many friends she met there.
Marie was loved by those who were lucky enough to cross her path or taste her homemade Irish bread. Her smile and positive attitude were contagious. She was most known for the pep in her step and her love for Milton and Savin Hill.
Marie was the mother of Michael A. McDonnell, John J. McDonnell and his wife Carla, Andrew N. McDonnell and his wife Allison, and Kevin S. McDonnell and his wife Heather, all of Milton; proud and adoring Nana to Ryan, Mollie, Meghan, Bailey, Patrick, Sarah, Andrew, Michael, Matthew and Shannon; and loving sister to Margaret “Peggy” McHugh and her husband Michael of Whitman. She is also survived by a niece
A private funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Dana-Farber Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.