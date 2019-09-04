Marjorie S. Jeffries, age 91, of Milton passed away at home August 29 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Boston, she was raised in Boston and Philadelphia. She graduated from the Westover School in Middlebury, CT, Bryn Mawr College Class of 1950 and received her Master’s in Music from Connecticut College in 1984. She loved music and worked as a composer for many years.
She has lived in Milton for many years where she was a Library Trustee, Town Meeting Member for many years and a member of the Milton Bike Trail Committee.
Beloved wife of the late David Jeffries, she was the mother of Benjamin L. Jeffries of Portland OR, Linda S. Jeffries and her husband Sergio Bassi of Crespellano, Italy, Peter W. Jeffries and his wife Pamela Thompson of Hyde Park, William Q. Jeffries and his wife Jean of Amherst, and Edward F. Jeffries and his wife Janet of Essex. She was the grandmother of Miriam and Peter Bassi, Nathaniel, Aisla, and Thomas Jeffries and the sister of Anne S. Hurwitz of Israel.
A Memorial Service will be held at a late date to be announced.
For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to: The Milton Library Foundation, P.O. Box 314, Milton, MA 02186 or on line at
https://miltonlibraryfoundation.salsalabs.org/onlinedonationform/index.html or to the Town of Milton, Bicycle Advisory Committee.
C/O Kathy Bowen, 629 Randolph Ave. Milton MA 02186.
