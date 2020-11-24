Mary E. Hemman of Braintree, formerly of Milton, died on Nov. 5, 2020.
She was a nurses aide at Massachusetts Eye and Ear.
Devoted daughter of the late Robert and Marguerite (Clifford) Hemman, Mary was the cousin of Sharon Desrochers of Braintree, James McHardy of New Hampshire, Ralph McHardy of Florida, Gale Roli of Lynnfield, Robert Pierce of Easton, Brian Dirrane of Wakefield, Leo Dirrane of South Boston, Joan Dirrane of Malden, and the late Thomas Mahoney of Milton.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton. Interment was in Holyhood Cemetery in Brookline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.