Mary E. (Bosworth) Houlahan, 91, of Milton passed away peacefully on April 21, 2021.
Born and raised in Milton, Mary was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna (Cote) Bosworth. She graduated from Milton High School and worked as a secretary at the Quincy Patriot Ledger before marrying and raising her family in Holbrook.
Mary was active in all her children’s endeavors including Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, band parents’ groups, and sporting activities. She was also active in the community choir and the Josepheen’s group of St. Joseph’s Church in Holbrook.
Mary worked as a secretary in the Guidance Department at Sumner Junior High School for many years. She was a volunteer for the Swim with a Special Child program and opened her home and pool to host the group for several summers.
Mary, a volunteer at the Father Peyton Center at Stonehill College, was always interested in learning new things and took many courses at Massasoit Community College.
She liked to travel, whether it be with family or friends on vacations or to visit her grandchildren around the country. She was also a Red Sox and Patriots fan.
In her later years, Mary moved back to her hometown of Milton, made new friends, reconnected with old friends, and kept active by joining many activities and participating in trips offered by the Council on Aging and other community organizations.
She always enjoyed the band and choir concerts as well as the shows produced by drama clubs from Milton High School and Milton Academy.
Beloved wife of the late John H. Houlahan, Jr., Mary was the loving mother of Ann C. Houlahan, Ellen M. Parrish, Jane E. Andrews and her late husband James, John H. Houlahan III, and Carol M. Cadigan and her husband James; grandmother of Meridith Piazza and her husband Andy, Michael Parrish, Jason Andrews and his wife Kailee, Jessica Andrews, Mary Spencer and her husband Jamal, Taylor Davis, John IV, Charlie, Maggie and Johannah Houlahan, her bonus grandchildren; James Cadigan, Jr., his wife Jennifer, and the late Robert Cadigan.
She was great grandmother of Annabella and Aiden Piazza, Jackson and Abbie Andrews, and Chace Cadigan; and sister of Walter E. Bosworth and his wife Judy, the late Charles B. Bosworth, Anne C. McCarthy, Ruth E. McSharry, and David A. Bosworth.
Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families, and her dear friend Nancy Perry.
A Mass celebrating Mary’s life was celebrated at Saint Elizabeth Church in Milton. A private burial was held at Union Cemetery in Holbrook.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Friends of Milton Council on Aging, 10 Walnut St., Milton, MA 02186 or www.townofmilton.org/council-aging/pages/friends-mcoa.
To leave the family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
