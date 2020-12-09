Mary F. Finneran

Mary F. (Cummings) Finneran, 93, of Milton passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 22, 2020, at Cornerstone Assisted Living in Milford.
She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard M. Finneran; devoted mother of Bernie Finneran and his wife Janice of Carmichael, California, Kevin Finneran of Milton, James Finneran of Norwood, Sheila Brion and her husband Joseph of Foxborough, John Finneran and his wife Michelle of Holliston, and the late Maureen Finneran, who passed away from SIDS.
She was the loving Nana of Michael, Sarah and Rebecca Finneran, David, Katie and Bryan Finneran, Jimmy and Kelly Finneran, and Patrick and Jackie Brion; and sister of Peg Martyn of East Bridgewater, Paddy Kilcommons of Ballygar, Co. Galway, and the late John Cummings, Tom Cummings, Lawrence Cummings, Michael Cummings, and Matthew Kilcommons.
In 1949, Mary was the first of her siblings to leave the family home in Bornacurra, Ballygar, Co. Galway for the United States. She worked at The Boston Home with her best friend Brigid (Bridie) Burke, and as a home health aide for many years.
Some of her favorite things included dancing with Ben at the Irish Social Club; a Saturday morning breakfast out and grocery shopping with Peg; Sunday Mass; cooking and baking; turning on her gas fireplace “the log” and watching a good Lifetime movie or the Food Network with a glass of CC and water.
Mary loved gardening, family gatherings, remembering a good trivia question, and very much enjoyed time with grandpups Daisy, DJ, Murphy, Buddy, Cody, and most recently, Preston.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.