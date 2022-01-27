Mary G. (Glavin) Abraham of Milton passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised in Dorchester, she graduated from Monsignor Ryan High School and the Laboure College of Nursing. She was a nurse for many years at Alliance HealthCare in Braintree before retiring.
Mary was an extremely kind and generous woman whose love touched the hearts of so many who considered her a dear friend or a second mother. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was known to have the best banana bread in town. Another passion of Mary’s was sharing her love with her many dogs through the years who were always by her side.
The beloved wife of Robert S. Abraham, Mary was the loving mother of Camille Abraham and her partner Liz Asci of Milton and the sister of Jack Glavin of Quincy and Joseph Glavin of Milton.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Milton. Burial was private. Donations may be made in her memory to the Milton Animal Shelter, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA 02186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.