Mary G. Caruso

Surrounded by her loving family, Mary (Marie) G. (Flynn) Caruso passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home in Milton on Aug. 25, 2021.
Proud to be born and raised in Mattapan and even more proud to raise her own family in Dorchester, Marie retired to Milton, where she continued to enjoy life to the fullest and grow her circle of friends.
Marie simply enjoyed life and, above all, just wanted to be in the loving company of family and friends while making happy memories. Marie loved to get to know each person she met and make a connection in one way or another. More often than not, all roads went back to Dorchester, but even if they did not, Marie enjoyed spending time with people, getting to know them and living life both in the moment and to the fullest.
Marie will be fondly remembered for her everlasting love for her family and friends, especially her husband John and her dear friend, Fr. Ron Coyne, her deep faith, her warm smile and bright brown eyes, her beautiful Talbots wardrobe, her love of Aruba, Bermuda, Florida, Ireland, Marshfield and Wellfleet, and her delicious lasagna, corned beef dip, crabbies, apple pie, brownies and Irish bread. You could always count on Marie to share a Brigham’s hot fudge sundae or Cadbury chocolate.
Marie attended St. Angela’s in Mattapan and St. Clare’s in Roslindale. For close to 40 years, Marie loved teaching children with learning disabilities at the Kenny, a Boston public school literally across the street from her home in Dorchester. Each child brought her joy as she cared for her students as if they were her own. She not only taught them well, especially to be kind and confident, but she also respected their differences and supported them in gentle ways.
Marie left a lasting impression on countless students over the years and would often recall many of them fondly by name as she shared stories at the dinner table. She also would have her children help out in her classroom and perform magic tricks which was always a highlight not only for her students, but also for her children.
Marie volunteered often at St. Brendan’s as well as with various political campaigns. She was deeply passionate about supporting her parish as well as her family and friends.
Marie gave her love unconditionally and without measure. All were welcome in her home and she was always willing to help out where she could. The love and light of Marie’s life, John, was Marie’s world right from the moment she “kicked him” to get his attention at Amaru’s Café (formerly Sonny’s and now Industry).
It was love at first sight, and the rest, as they say, is history, and a beautiful one at that during their 52 year marriage. John’s love for, and dedication toward, Marie was unconditional, passionate, gentle, and caring beyond measure from the moment they met until her last breath.
Marie is survived by the other loves of her life: her daughter Denise (Caruso) Queally and her husband Desmond of Milton and her son John Caruso, Jr. and his wife Beth of Marshfield. She will be deeply missed by her husband, children, their spouses, and grandchildren. She was a force of nature in the best way possible, always encouraging them to keep the faith, love endlessly, have fun, laugh often, lend a helping hand, and give out big hugs whenever needed. She taught by example and they vow to always do the same since love and kindness matter most.
Above all, Marie cherished being a grandmother to Caroline, Shane, Charlotte, Madelyn, and Kenleigh Mae. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, going on vacations, sharing meals, getting their nails done, and attending every sports game and event. She celebrated each of them, and their accomplishments – no matter how big or small.
Marie had dedicated siblings, whom she loved and cared for dearly. She loved sharing stories of their upbringing in Mattapan where the siblings enjoyed friendships and shenanigans. Marie also had loving parents who raised her to be an intelligent and passionate woman.
She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Flynn, and her parents, Mary (Young) Flynn and William B. Flynn Sr., and is survived by her sister and brother, Patricia (Flynn) McCue of Norwood and William B. Flynn Jr. of Cohasset. Marie also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
The Caruso, Queally and Flynn families thank their relatives and friends for their support during this time. Special thanks go as well to the Irish Connection, the South Shore Visiting Nurses Association, and Season’s Hospice, which all went above and beyond to care for Marie and her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton. Burial was at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester.
In lieu of flowers, Marie encourages doing a small act of kindness for your local food bank, senior center, parish, veteran’s organization, police or fire station, or local charity. Some of her favorites were My Brother’s Keeper, St. Mary’s Center for Women and Children, and the New England Connection for PKU and Allied Disorders.
For online condolences, visit www.dolanfuneral.com
