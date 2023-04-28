Mary L. O’Brien

Mary L. (Sullivan) O’Brien, 98, loving wife of the late Paul T. O’Brien, passed away peacefully at her summer home on April 22, 2023.
Mary touched so many – she had strong circles of friends in South Boston where she grew up and started her family, in Wareham where the O’Brien family summered for over 60 years, and in Milton where her four children were raised: Eugene O’Brien of Newton, Lawrence O’Brien of Upton, Robert O’Brien of Quincy, and the late Paula Molinari (O’Brien) of Milton.
She was the adored “Nana Mary” to cherished grandchildren Michael, PJ, Gregory, Dan, Dylan, Chris, Alex, Lauren, Will, George, and Nora and great grandchildren Luca, Nico, Elia and Noa and loved by daughter in laws Wendy and Kathy and granddaughter in-laws Amanda, Alana, Rickey, and Erica.
Mary was a graduate of Regis College and worked at Boston City Hospital before she started her family. She lived a full life filled with great conversations, hours of “Jeopardy,” lovely laughter, and great wit. In her last years, she enjoyed thoughtful companionship and care from her loving son-in-law John Molinari. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of having known and loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Visitation Parish, Saint Elizabeth Church on 350 Reedsdale Road in Milton on April 28 at 10:a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home on460 Granite Ave. in East Milton Square will be on April 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be private.
