Mary M. Curran

Mary Margaret Curran, of Milton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Dec. 6, 2020, just five days shy of her 75th birthday
Mary was the beloved eldest daughter of the late Bill and Ann Curran of Milton. She was predeceased by her hero and brother, PFC Paul Curran, who bravely gave his life fighting for his country in Vietnam and by her two granddaughters, Lily and Chloe Schultz, all of whom we suspect are welcoming her into Heaven at this very moment. The proud mother of four devoted children and five cherished grandchildren, Mary is survived by Brendan Schultz of Warwick, Rhode Island; Brian Schultz (Katie Schultz) of Milton, their children Patrick and Grace; Alison Dunn (Billy Dunn) of Weymouth, their children, Sydney and Billy; and Timothy Schultz (Erica Schultz) of Northport, New York, and their daughter, Sophia. Mary is also survived by her sister Patty Curran (husband, Michael Magnuson) her brothers, Bill Curran (wife, Sue Curran), Chris Curran (wife, Anne Curran) as well as their children, her nieces and nephews, whom she held so dear.
Mary and her family moved to Milton in 1964 and she graduated high school from St. Gregory’s in Dorchester. In addition to raising her children, Mary had a long and successful career at The Boston Globe working in their Circulation Department, a position she enjoyed for many years and one that garnered her many lifelong friendships. After leaving the Globe, Mary worked at the Massachusetts State House, welcoming guests and answering phones, her bright blue eyes and winning smile often the first thing people noticed as they walked through the doors.
Mary was a voracious reader, savoring every book she read with her treasured book club members and her tight circle of loving girlfriends. She kept her house in immaculate condition, could knit a gorgeous hat in any color, and always made room at her table for anyone lucky enough to come-a-calling. Do not cry for Mary; instead, just say yes anytime your children and grandchildren want to start a spontaneous dance party in your kitchen. Let them use the good china, crank the music loudly, turn the smallest occasion into a celebration, and always, always put family first.
Mary’s family would like to thank the phenomenal doctors and nurses in the Neurology Department at MGH as well as the army of angels who cared for her at Seasons Hospice Center in Milton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Mary’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization dedicated to bringing independence back to our nation’s most severely wounded veterans. https:/www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Visitation at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Sqaure, Thursday, Dec. 10 from 9 - 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Thursday at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Milton Cemetery.
For the link to the livestream of the Mass or to send the Curran family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
