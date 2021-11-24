Mary M. Quatromoni

Mary M. (Fasano) Quatromoni of Milton died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Nov. 8, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Hank Quatromoni, she was the loving mother of Karen Quatromoni, Peggy Foley, Mike Quatromoni, and Janice Barden and her husband Paul. She is survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Kay Russo, Frank Fasano, Joe Fasano, Billy Fasano, and John Fasano.
Mary was born in South Boston and resided in Dorchester Lower Mills for many years before moving to Milton. She was a retired bookkeeper for Osco Drug Store in Lower Mills.
Mary was an active parishioner at St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. She loved her time spent with family and friends and enjoyed reading and travelling.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. Interment was in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Saint Elizabeth Parish, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, MA 02186.
To send the Quatromoni family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.