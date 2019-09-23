Mary Sheffield
Mary Twomey Sheffield, age 77, daughter of the late David and Bridget Courtney Twomey of Forest Hills, peacefully passed away Sept. 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised in Forest Hills, she graduated from Mission High School and Boston College School of Education. Mary was an educator, teaching special needs and elementary school. She taught at the Joseph Lee School in Dorchester for more than 25 years. After retiring from the Boston Public School system, she served on the faculty of Simmons College in the Masters of Education department, teaching and coaching the next generation of teachers.
Mary was the beloved wife for 55 years of Attorney Robert J. Sheffield.
She was the devoted mother of Rob Sheffield and his wife Ally of Brooklyn, New York; Ann Sheffield and her partner John Grub of Weymouth; Tracey Mackey and her husband Bryant of Zurich, Switzerland; and Caroline Hanlon and her husband John of Dorchester. She was devoted to her grandchildren Charlie Mackey, Sarah Mackey, Allison Mackey, and David Mackey; and Sydney Hanlon, Jackie Hanlon, Mallory Hanlon, and Maggie Hanlon; and her brothers Edmund Twomey and his wife Tania of Brazil, John Twomey and his wife Meredith of Newton, David Twomey and his wife Veronica of Squantum, and Robert Twomey and his wife Terry of Needham. Mary is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Mary was active in the town of Milton and served as an elected Town Meeting Member from Precinct 4 for 20 years, from 1975 to 1994.
She also served on the committee established to decide the fate of the then-closed Cunningham School. She was a long-term member and past president of the Milton Junior Women’s Club and later the Milton Woman’s Club. She was active in St. Mary of the Hills parish, teaching CCD and was a member of the faith formation team.
Mary was an avid golfer and a member of the Milton Hoosic Club in Canton and Del Tura Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida.
Visiting hours were held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Thursday morning, Sep.t 26, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to a charity of your choice.
For more information visit the guestbook at www.alfreddthomas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.