Maryanne Kerrigan

Maryanne (Connolly) Kerrigan, age 87, of Milton passed peacefully on August 9.
The beloved wife of the late James Kerrigan. Loving mother of Kim Donovan, Lisa Manning, Beth Fahey and Kristen Kleiman, all of Milton, John Kerrigan of Melrose, and Christopher Kerrigan of Quincy. Doting grandmother of Jennifer, Ellen, Lindsey, Kevin, Jimmy, Will, Collin, Steven, Kelly, Caroline, Dan, Kara, Jake, Maggie, Kevin X. and Nora. Adoring great-grandmother of Grace and Charlotte.
Maryanne was a proud graduate of Emmanuel College Class of 1955.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, August 12 at 10 a.m. Visiting hours were held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Rosie’s Place, 889 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118. For a complete obituary and guest book please see www.alfreddthomas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.