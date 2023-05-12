Maureen A. Dworkin

Maureen Dworkin, 79, of Milton, passed away on April 30, 2023.
Maureen was born in Boston to Patrick Gunning and Margaret Nellany Gunning of County Sligo. She attended and graduated from the St. Gregory schools in Dorchester and remained a devoted parishioner.
Maureen was a lifelong resident of Milton and was active in the community, serving many years as a Town Meeting Member. She volunteered her time with St. Gregory CCD program and with the PTO for the Milton Public Schools. She began working as the Secretary to the Principal of Milton High School in 1989. Maureen loved her Milton High Family of teachers and staff. She loved working with the students and saw the good in every one. The more you spent time in the Principal’s office, the fonder she grew of you and tried to guide you towards a better path in life. That kindness touched many parents and students as she kept the many letters and emails from those who wrote to thank her for all of her support and guidance. It was one of her greatest joys in life to help others.
Maureen was married to her husband and best friend, Stanley for 52 years. She is the loving mother of Thomas and his wife Zuzana of Weymouth and Sheila Harris and her husband Scott of Milton. Her greatest love in life was being “Nani” to her granddaughters, Maeve and Maggie Harris.
Maureen is predeceased by her sister, Patricia Gunning Walsh and her husband Peter Walsh and sister-in-laws, Gail Gillis and Natalie Dworkin. She adored being an aunt and friend to her nieces, nephews and grandnieces. She loved having a large, close knit family of incredible cousins and cherished spending time with them.
Maureen cherished the love and support of her best friends, the St. Gregory “girls” whom have remained loyal and by her side every step of her life. Together, they created more laughs and brought more love and mischief into all of our lives and we are forever grateful.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Gregory Church, May 5. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Abbey of Regina Laudis, 243 Flanders Road, Bethlehem, CT 06751 or the Milton Retired Educators Association Scholarship Program.
Arrangements were by the Dolan Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.
