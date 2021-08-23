Maureen M. Hern, known as “Moe” to her family, died by accident at home on Aug. 8, 2021 at the age of 66.
Maureen was born in Boston, the third of 10 children born to the late John D. and Marguerite H. Hern. She spent her childhood in Milton and was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She later lived in Boston before moving to Centerville, where she lived for many years.
Maureen began her career at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts and later transitioned to the technology industry, working for software companies including PSDI and IBM. She loved nature, animals, and her family. She had many pets throughout her life and adopted many shelter animals. A lifelong learner and reader with a keen interest in nature and the world around her, she will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Maureen was the daughter of the late John D. Hern and Marguerite (Hickey) Hern. She leaves her siblings, Kathleen Dray of Boston, Anne Hern of Hingham, Margaret Hern of Falmouth, Amy (Hern) Nutter and her husband Steve of Falmouth, Rosemary (Hern) Lockwood and her husband David of Scituate, Peter Hern and his wife Susan of Hingham, Tracy Hern of Yachats, OR, and James Leo Hern and his wife Edwina of North Easton. She was predeceased by her brother John D. Hern Jr. of Plymouth.
Maureen will be missed by her nephews and nieces: Matthew Scanlon, Catherine Scanlon Coombs, Julia Hern-Fondation, Lilly Hern-Fondation, Molly McGreevy, John McGreevy, Ally McGreevy, Benjamin Nutter and his partner Kimberly Laks, Megan Nutter, William Lockwood and his fiancé Courtney Preston, Madeline (Lockwood) Morgan and her husband Drew, Henry Lockwood, Laura Hern, John Hern, Elena Hern, Christopher Hern, James Hern and Thomas Hern, her grand-nephew Ryan Robert Scanlon, and many cousins and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. Interment followed at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Maureen’s favorite charity, the MSPCA of Cape Cod, 1577 Falmouth Rd., Centerville, MA 02362 or www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/cape-cod-adoption-center/.
To send the Hern family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
