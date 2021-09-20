Maureen T. (Reardon) Reynolds, 91, of Milton, formerly of Harwichport and Lawrence, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2021, just 61 days after her beloved Jimmy.
Maureen was born to the late Joseph J. and Gertrude (Slater) Reardon Sr. and predeceased by her siblings Joseph Jr. and Margaret and infant daughter Nancy. She is survived by her son Peter, daughter Kathy, grandchildren Lindsay, Colin, Jacquelynne and Peter Jr., brother Frank Reardon and his wife Ann, many nieces and nephews, and great friends.
Maureen grew up in Lawrence and graduated from St. Lawrence O’Toole, St. Mary’s, and Catherine Gibbs schools. She was employed for many years as an executive assistant for the Department of Public Health and Merrimack College, where she met the love of her life.
After marrying Jimmy, Maureen moved to Quincy and then Milton, spending summers in Harwichport. She spent her life raising her family, taking care of others, throwing great parties, and making lifelong friends. Maureen had the gift of gab, an incredible ability to remember names and faces, and a unique way of making you feel welcome.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton. Interment was in Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen’s memory may be sent to Father Bill’s & Mainspring House, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301.
To send the Reynolds family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
