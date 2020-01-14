Michael “Mike” Francis Naughton of Milton, originally of Ballygar County Galway, returned to the Lord on Jan. 8 after a long and fierce battle against a host of ailments.
Mike’s life was a rich, fully human experience. The youngest of 14 siblings, Mike left Ireland at a young age in search of opportunity and adventure. He immigrated in the late 1950s to America, where his doting sisters welcomed him warmly. Mike was fortunate to have family on both the East Coast and the West coast, and this gave him ample opportunity to travel the country.
Mike met his future wife, Margaret Walsh, on the Irish dance scene during the summer of 1968. Together, as Mike began a career as a machinist at HP Hood, they built a life centered on family. They initially settled in Jamaica Plain but later moved to Milton, where they raised their four children. Throughout these years, they accumulated lifelong friendships and anchored waves of family from Ireland, who came seeking opportunity as they had.
Their life together was characterized by work and sacrifice more than ease, but their home was filled with love, good company, and laughter. Mike worked tirelessly to provide for his wife and children and later was able to enjoy the company of 15 grandchildren. Despite Mike’s tough exterior, he had a genuine and kind heart and took great pleasure in assisting any neighbor in need.
Mike will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Mike is survived by his wife, Margaret (Walsh) Naughton of Milton; four children, Sean and his wife Karen of Avon, Brian and his wife Maggie of Milton, Breda Healy and her husband Sean of Newton, and Maura Hewett and her husband Patrick of Milton; 15 grandchildren, Joe, Brian, Sarah (Naughton), Olivia, Nolan (Naughton), Maeve, Bridget, Caitlin, Cara, Ava, Sean (Healy), Hannah, Liam, Colin, and Owen (Hewett), sister Ann O’Malley of Mayo, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Agatha Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mike’s memory to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, South Boston, 02127 or www.ccab.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.