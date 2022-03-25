Michael F. McGrath, 56, of Milton and Falmouth, was killed in a car accident while driving his son to hockey practice on the evening of March 8, 2022. He heroically saved the life of his son Michael Jr. in the accident.
Michael was born in Dorchester and raised in Quincy, spending his summers at his family’s cottage in Falmouth. He graduated high school from Don Bosco in Boston and went on to graduate from Merrimack College, paying for his tuition by mowing lawns and landscaping during his summers in Falmouth.
Michael worked in the commercial real estate industry in Boston for many years but his true passion and purpose in life was as a father to his daughter Anna and his son Michael Jr.
Michael had a lifelong love of playing and watching the game of hockey and coached Anna and Michael, as well as many of their friends. He loved everything about his summer home in Falmouth and was happiest being on the ocean on his boat fishing with his son or shuttling family and friends by boat to his favorite spots. He told his wife often that he had everything he ever wanted in life by having his family.
There are no words that can adequately express how much Michael will be missed by his wife and children. He was adored by his wife Amy, who felt loved and supported by him every day. He was a sensitive and loving dad to his children and told them every day how much he loved them.
Michael was the son of the late Francis McGrath and Margaret McGrath of Falmouth and the son-in-law of Robin Murphy of Milton and Falmouth and Bruce and Suzanne Moody of West Palm Beach.
Michael was the older brother of Paul (Kelly) McGrath and Thomas McGrath (Karen Eames) of Quincy and the brother-in-law of Jessica and John Toffey of Winchendon and Barnstable. He was also loved by his aunt MaryAnn Nourse of Canton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church at 350 Reedsdale Road in Milton on March 25 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home at 460 Granite Ave. are March 24 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Donations in Michael’s memory may be made to Xaverian Brothers High School, 800 Clapboard St., Westwood, MA, 02090 Attn: Annual Fund or via https:/xbhs.myschoolapp.com/page/support/the-fund-for-xaverian.
To send a condolence message to the McGrath family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.