Michael P. Curran of Milton, formerly of Trabane, County Galway, Ireland, died on Nov. 9, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Norah (Heffernan) Curran and loving father of Maryann Stoddard and her husband Douglas, Michael and his wife Julie and James and his wife Elizabeth, Michael was dear grandfather of Katherine and Maggie, Michael and Nicole, Norah, Audrey and Aislinn and dear brother of Kay Curran of England and the late Mary Griffin, Annie Walsh, James Curran, Patrick Curran, Joe Curran, Coly Curran, and Bridget Curran.
Michael is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was former president of the Irish Music Club and a member of the Irish Social Club, Irish Pastoral Center, Castle Island Association, and Jordan Marsh Teamster Union Local #25.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
Donations in Michael’s memory may be made to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471.
To send the Curran family a sympathy message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
