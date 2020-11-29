Michael W. Finneran

Michael William Finneran, 42, of Bourne, formerly of Milton and Dorchester, died on Nov. 11, 2020.
Beloved son of the late Linda Marie (Brennan) Finneran and the late William “Billy” J. Finneran Jr. and his surviving partner Madeline Piper of Bourne, Michael was the loving and cherished brother of Christopher Finneran and his wife Trish of Marshfield, Mary E. and her partner Kevin Delaney, and Suzanne Bridges and her husband David, all of Milton.
He was the loving and devoted uncle of Brendan Patrick Finneran, MaryKatherine Grace Finneran and Christopher Luke Finneran Jr., all of Marshfield, and Kate Finneran Bridges, Emma Eileen Bridges and Linda Ann Delaney, all of Milton.
Michael is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He attended Milton Public Schools, Milton High School, and Saint Anselm College.
Michael enjoyed sports and traveling and took great pleasure from the shared achievements of his teammates. He played varsity golf and hockey and was a member of the 1993 Bay State League Hockey champions. Michael enjoyed playing golf with friends and family and enjoyed some beautiful destinations, including Hawaii, Scotland, and Kiawah Island.
He also enjoyed baseball and softball and was a member of The Milton Fighting Irish Amateur Baseball Club and The Swinging A’s Men’s Fast Pitch Club.
Michael was a kind and gentle soul. He was engaging, charismatic, and always happy to see you. He enjoyed his cherished eighth-grade graduation trips with his nieces and nephews and loved his time with them. Trips to the mountains on the West Coast, Nova Scotia, and Saratoga Springs were delightful destinations for them, bonding loving times with “Uncle Mike.”
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marc Susi Scholarship Fund, c/o Morgan & Morgan PC, 175 Derby St., Suite 40, Hingham, MA 02043 or the Skip Lapworth Memorial Street Hockey Facility (gofundme.com/f/skip-lapworth-memorial-street-hockey-facility.)
Send the Finneran family a condolence message at www.dolanfuneral.com.
