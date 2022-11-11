Mildred W. Pollock, 97, of Maplewood died on Nov. 3, 2022.
Born in New York City, she most recently resided at Winchester Gardens in Maplewood, N. J. and Fuller Village in Milton.
Mildred graduated from Flushing High School and the Merchants and Bankers secretarial school. Her career as an executive secretary began with Arell Manufacturing after which she went on to work for Charles G. Edwards and became the private secretary to J.E. Blum of Julius Wile liquor importers.
Millie was a consummate organizer and volunteer. In Cranford, she was an active member of Sisterhood and Hadassah and became president of the Central New Jersey Branch of National Women’s League for conservative Judaism. She formed the Golden Group, a social club for seniors, and eventually went back to school to study gerontology.
In her later years, Millie initiated and organized Friday night Shabbat services at Winchester Gardens. She was a contributor to the newsletters at Winchester Gardens and Fuller Village.
At the time of her death, Millie was a valued member of three synagogues: Temple Emanu-El of Westfield, N.J; Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills in Milton; and the Jewish Community Center of Long Beach Island, N.J.
Millie was predeceased by her son Bruce and her beloved husband Alvin. She is survived by her son Steve and his wife, Gail Gallo of Asheville, North Carolina; Ada and her husband, Alan Rosmarin, of Milton; daughter-in-law Maureen of Delray Beach, Florida; grandchildren Sunshine, Colin, Emmet, Joshua, Charles, and Maya; and great grandchildren Nicholas, Ryan, Madisyn, Lucas, Logan, and Sylvie.
After 65 years of loving marriage with Al, Millie happily shared her life and love with the late Jerry Rose and Herb Shapiro and their devoted families.
Services were held at Temple Emanu-El of Westfield with arrangements by Menorah Chapels at Millburn. If you wish, you may make contributions in Millie’s memory to Temple Emanu-El, Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills, or the Jewish Community Center of Long Beach Island.
