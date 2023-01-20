Monica Mannion (nee McCarthy) of Milton died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Jan.15, 2023.
A Bostonian through and through, Monica Jean McCarthy grew up in a loving environment and graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree in 1982. There was a strong ethos of public service within the McCarthy clan and Monica soon embarked upon a successful nursing career.
She is remembered for her professionalism and work ethic and especially for her strong sense of compassion and inherent kindness. She is sadly missed by her many colleagues and friends at Boston Medical Center.
Outside of her career, Monica lived her all too brief life to the absolute fullest, nurturing her mind, body, and spirit along the way. She simply loved life and all its joyful pleasures and she generously shared this joy with her family, her son Thomas, her many devoted friends, and, of course, her loving and caring husband David Nunes.
She was a passionate believer in wellness and her physical fortitude and inner strength served her well later throughout her long and sometimes challenging illness. Monica was never one to complain and her shining and immaculate presence was always accompanied by a smile. Above all, Monica led a full and deeply meaningful life where everything that she touched was imbued with grace, beauty, and, most of all, love.
Beloved wife of Dr. David Nunes of Milton, Monica was the loving mother of Thomas Mannion of Quincy; cherished daughter of Carol A. (Bulger) McCarthy of Hanover and the late Robert D. McCarthy; and sister of Patti Higgins of Quincy, Denis McCarthy and his wife Stacie of Dorchester, and Michael McCarthy and his wife Jennifer of Hanover. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues, and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Jan. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home on 785 Hancock St. in Quincy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth Church in Milton at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Monica may be made to The Jimmy Fund at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 (https://www.jimmyfund.org/ways-to-give/)
See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.