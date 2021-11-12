Nancy J. Perry

Nancy J. (Meier) Perry, 89, of Milton passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley R. Perry Jr., she was the loving mother of Linda A. Donovan of Milton, Robert K. of Spencer, Charles E. of Millbury, Richard S. of Stoughton, and the late David W. Perry.
A funeral service was held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home in Boston. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
For a complete obituary and guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.