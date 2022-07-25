Naomi S. Davis (formerly Kelman-Schwartz), also known as Nikki, died on Dec. 11, 2021 at the home of one of her daughters in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 90.
She had been a widow for several years after the passing of her husband Leon Halpert. She is survived by her two daughters, Caren and Sue, grandchildren Dana and Rachel, and son-in-law Samuel.
Nikki was born in Boston and remained in the Boston area until she retired and moved to San Diego. She attended Tufts University and Leslie College, where she received a master’s degree in special education with a focus on children with the diagnosis of dyslexia.
Nikki worked in the Milton school system for the majority of her career and was able to work with children diagnosed with dyslexia versus the alternative of them being placed in a special education general class setting. She was thankful for the school system, recognizing the importance of this training as many of her students went on to have successful futures.
Nikki had several talents, one of them being an oil painter. She moved to San Diego after she retired and returned to the East Coast in 2020. She will be missed by many as she was greatly loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.