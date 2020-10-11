Natalie M. Fultz passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Josephine (Callahan) and John F. Fultz; sister of the late Louise LeGrice; cousin of Alice Casey of Milton and the late Mary L. and Rose Casey; and aunt of John LeGrice of Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
Interment was private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Milton Council on Aging, 10 Walnut St., Milton, MA 02186.
For obituary information, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
