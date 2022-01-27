Natalie MacKenzie, 96, of Milton died on Jan. 18, 2022 at South Shore Hospital.
Natalie was born in Boston and raised and educated in Milton. Following graduation from high school, she attended art school. She was a longtime resident of Milton and a summer resident of Marshfield.
Natalie was a self-taught, accomplished oil and acrylic landscape artist. Her collection encompassed works from Marshfield as well as other scenes from Milton.
She loved to garden, enjoyed playing the piano, and was an excellent seamstress, as well as knit and crocheted almost everything in her wardrobe. She also enjoyed making improvements and repairs to her home.
Natalie’s lifelong interest and love for art inspired her to assemble a directory of artists and their works. She devoted herself to it for many years and it was her lifelong dream to have it published.
Fiercely independent, she lived life on her own terms. Her warm heart, quick wit, and humor were infectious. She was a delight to all who knew her.
Beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Louise Key (Murphy) MacKenzie and devoted sister of the late Frances MacKenzie, Natalie is survived by several cousins.
Graveside services were conducted at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester.
For those who wish, donations in Natalie’s memory may be made to the Massachusetts Freemasons, 186 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02111.
For further information, visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
