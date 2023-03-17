Natalie Q. Albers

Natalie Quigg Albers, a Milton resident for 50 years, was born on Nov. 29, 1927 and died on Feb. 28, 2023.
She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Eugene Kramer and Elizabeth Marvel Quigg of Richmond, Indiana. Eugene served as president of the Richmond Baking Company, founded by his father William in 1902. Her grandfather, Benjamin Johnson, was a businessman and trustee of Earlham College, a Quaker college in Richmond. The families were active members of the Quaker community.
Natalie attended Tudor Hall School in Indianapolis, Greenwood School in Ruxton, MD and Pine Manor College in Wellesley, graduating in 1947. She moved to the Back Bay of Boston and was working in the Childs Art Gallery on Newbury Street when she met William Albers, an investment banker who had recently returned from World War II duty in the Pacific. They were married on Nov. 5, 1949.
In 1954, Bill and Natalie moved to Milton, where they raised their four children: Peggy Albers (Michael Aubin) of Port Townsend, WA; Ted Albers (Charlotte Albers) of Shelburne, VT; Margery Lyman (Dan Gomes) of Alamo, CA; and Dr. Janet English (Chris English) of South Woodstock, VT.
For the next 50 years, there were very few areas of life in Milton that were untouched by Natalie’s activism, including environmental causes, politics, the First Parish Church (Unitarian Universalist), schools (public and private) and numerous social service projects.
Natalie’s community work in Milton started in the 1960s with the Milton Hospital Gift Shop and Gift Cart (including her children’s favorite - field trips to the Warehouse ‘O Candy in Dorchester).
Natalie served as a fundraiser for the Trailside Museum and was active with the Garden Club, the Town Library, the Milton Outdoor Classrooms and Families For Children, a Canadian agency serving children overseas where Natalie was a fundraiser and the child-sponsorship coordinator.
When Bill died in 1978, Natalie’s life took an independent turn. She embarked on a solo cross-country camping trip and spent many summers in Port Townsend, WA at her daughter Peggy’s. She traveled to Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, visiting Ted at children’s and refugee aid projects.
Natalie’s children and grandchildren were the primary focus of her active and involved life. Sporting events, flying, camping trips, book recommendations, and Meals on Wheels gave each grandchild a unique relationship with her. All family members have treasured her needlepoint pillows, pictures, and special handcrafted items.
She had a lifelong dream of becoming a pilot, and even snuck in one flying lesson as a teenager. She did plant the flying bug in her grandson William, giving him his first flying lesson as a gift at age 15. He soon had his pilot’s license.
They spent many days together in a little Cessna 170, with William piloting her around New England to places like Provincetown, Bar Harbor, and Burlington.
In 2007, Natalie moved to Wake Robin in Shelburne, VT near her son Ted and his family.
Natalie read books and newspapers avidly and formed and shared strong opinions on every topic imaginable. Her greatest gift was her ability to make each family member, friend, and acquaintance feel appreciated – perhaps even more so if they agreed to be on a committee. Her genuine interest and enthusiasm led to her many collaborative accomplishments.
Natalie loved local politics. She was a long time Milton Town Meeting member (the highest vote getter in 2006) and served on the Warrant and School Committees.
She was on the Pierce Middle School Site Council and helped start the Milton Outdoor Classrooms, promoting outdoor education in public schools (The outdoor classroom at Glover School is named in her honor.)
Other organizations benefiting from her efforts included the Milton League of Women Voters, the Neponset River Watershed Association, and the Milton Public Library. Each gave her opportunities to lobby, organize, and fundraise. She was known as a Milton Democrat “mover and shaker.” Natalie volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was active with the Junior League of Boston. In 1963, Natalie was an author of “The Guide to Boston for the Handicapped,” published nearly 30 years before the Americans with Disabilities Act.
At Wrentham State Hospital, Natalie visited developmentally delayed patients. Natalie served on the Parents and Children Services Hotline in Boston. She was a lifelong anti-war activist starting in the Vietnam era, and a regular attendee at Friends Meeting at Cambridge (Longfellow Park). Natalie served on the board of the North Bennet Street School and was a Habitat Steward for the National Wildlife Federation.
Natalie served for years on the Blue Hills Trailside Museum as a board member and fundraiser, helping to save it from state budget cuts in 1990. Natalie was a vocal proponent for curbside recycling in Milton, and before that initiated the placement of recycling bins at the town dump which she monitored.
She was a volunteer at the First Parish Church Milton (Unitarian Universalist) in almost every capacity. Natalie was the Milton Garden Club president, a member of its Conservation Committee, and one of its more active lobbyists, regularly visiting Washington D.C. with its delegation.
At Milton Academy, she was a loyal parent and neighbor, starting the Swap-it Sale and launching the Bill Albers Lower School Library collection. She also founded the Milton Academy Parents Association. For many years, Natalie owned the Irish Gannet, an Irish import store in Hingham, traveling often to Ireland seeking handmade treasures and meeting Irish craftspeople.
Her parents, her sister Margery Bissell, and her husband Bill Albers predeceased her. She leaves her brother Bill Quigg of Phoenix, AZ,and her children Peggy Albers (Michael Aubin) of Port Townsend, WA, Ted Albers (Charlotte Albers) of Shelburne, VT, Margery Lyman (Dan Gomes) of Alamo, CA and Dr. Janet English (Chris English) of South Woodstock, VT. She also leaves eight grandchildren: Reed, Janet, Jeffrey, Scott, Clare, Marion, Will and Brooks, and five great-grandchildren: Emme, Beau, Turner, Khai, and Ruby.
In her memory, she requested that we never cease questioning, learning, and working together to create beauty and justice in the world. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Bennet Street School in Boston or First Parish Milton (Unitarian Universalist) in Milton.
A celebration of life will be held at the First Parish Milton (Unitarian Universalist), 535 Canton Ave., Milton, MA on May 6 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.