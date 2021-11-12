Newton J. Cochran, M.D. FACP, of Pembroke and Quincy, died on Oct. 29, 2021.
Newton adored his family, his faith, and his work. He was a physician for over 50 years, most of them at the family practice he opened in his childhood neighborhood in Quincy: Wollaston Medical Associates.
He was devoted to his patients, never turning anyone away and making daily house calls. As a devout Catholic, he enjoyed travels to religious sites all over the world, including Rome, Medjugorje, and Our Lady of Fátima. Newton was also a proud United States Army veteran. After retirement, he filled his days with family gatherings, furniture restoration, gardening, and carpentry. He also enjoyed traveling to Florida. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Loving husband of the late Brenda Finn-Cochran, he was the cherished father of Manette Donovan and her husband Frank of Milton, Rachel Cantela of Milton, Newton J. Cochran III of Plymouth, Noelle Spear and her husband Thomas of Quincy, children from his marriage to Margaret Cochran, and Meredith Craig and her husband Ryan of Quincy, Shannon Traft and her husband Billy of Dorchester.
He was the devoted Grampy of Jake Spear, Chloe Donovan, Matthew Craig, Lily Spear, Liam Donovan, Katelyn Craig, Brady Craig, Grace Spear, Maddalena Cantela, and Paxton Traft and the loving brother of the late Barbara Shea and James Cochran. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Ann’s Church in Quincy. Burial was in Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Newton may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or the Carmelites of Boston, 61 Mount Pleasant Ave., Boston, MA 02119.
For online condolences, see www.Keohane.com.
