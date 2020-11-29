Noreen M. Cummings

Noreen M. (Mcsweeney), Cummings, 87, of Milton passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Somerville, she was raised in Dorchester and graduated from St. Gregory's High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Jordan Marsh in the watch repair department before retiring and previously worked for John Hancock.
She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. Agatha Church in Milton, where she was a member of the Altar Guild and Church Choir.
Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Cummings, she was the mother of Eileen M. Stoller and her husband David of Milton, Michael J. Cummings Jr. of Milton, Karen M. Gillis of Norwood and the late Brian J. Cummings; mother-in-law of the late Andrew Gillis; grandmother of Matthew, Ryan, Katherine, Lauren, Grace, Miguel, Solana, Tynan, Elizabeth Rose and Conor; and sister of Robert Mcsweeney and his wife Mary of Randolph, Jack Mcsweeney of Watertown, and the late Mary Ballem and Helen Barry.
A private funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Noreen’s beloved St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186.
