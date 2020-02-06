Patricia A. Judge

Patricia A. (Donahoe) Judge of Milton passed away February 5th in Canton.
Born in Boston, she graduated from St. Peter and Paul’s School in S. Boston, and attended the University of Alabama and Northeastern University. Pat worked as a Real Estate Broker for many years. She prayed with countless people through the decades in her Catholic prayer ministry.
Beloved wife of the late John T. Judge. Mother of John Judge and his wife Molly of Boston, Tara A. Marchand and her husband Steven of Methuen, and Elizabeth A. Zack and her husband Douglas of Canton. Sister of Cecelia Lynch of Yarmouth, the late Mary Manning of Boston and the late Margaret Murphy of Centerville. Mamo of Jessica, Jack, Erin, Charlie, Trevor and Caroline.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church, Milton on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 12 noon. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Saturday morning prior to the mass from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the Harvard Catholic Center 29 Mt. Auburn St. Cambridge, MA 02138 or at www.harvardcatholic.org
