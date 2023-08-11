Patricia A. McLaughlin

Patricia A. (Brooks) McLaughlin, 80, of Milton passed away July 30, 2023.
Beloved wife of the late William K. McLaughlin, M.F.D., she was the loving mother of Patricia A. Scanlan of Dennis, Mary F. Weir of Kingston, and attorney John P. McLaughlin of Holbrook; cherished grandmother of Erin Marie, John “Bud”, Molly M., Nicholas P., and Declan P. and great grandmother of William and Delilah Martell; and sister of Marie T. Foley of New Hampshire, Eileen P. White of Marshfield, Joseph L. Brooks of Middleboro, Catherine M. Claybourne of Hyde Park, John Martin Brooks of Hanover, and Marion P. Keith of Halifax. Patricia is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Born in Boston to the late Joseph L. and Marion P. (Miller) Brooks, Patricia was a Milton traffic supervisor for 25 years and secretary at the Alfred Thomas Funeral Home for 38 years, a Girl Scout Leader, a Milton census taker, and a volunteer with the Guild of St. Irene at St. Sebastian High School. A longtime parishioner of Saint Agatha Parish, Patricia was a eucharistic minister and volunteer with the Homebound Ministry.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Church on 432 Adams St. in Milton on Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Milton Fire Relief Association, 515 Canton Ave., Milton, MA 02186.
To leave the McLaughlin family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
