Patricia Gunning Walsh, 85, of Milton passed away on July 19, 2021 after a period of declining health.
Predeceased by her parents, Patrick and Margaret Gunning, and husband Peter J. Walsh, she was the loving mother of David P. Walsh and his wife Mary Beth of Woburn, Kate Bindas and her husband Randy of Walpole, Susan Walsh of Milton, and Christine Walsh of Arlington; and the cherished grandmother of Mary Kate and Deirdre Bindas. She is also survived by her sister Maureen Gunning Dworkin and her family and many cousins, neighbors, and lifelong friends.
Pat or Tricia or Trish or Patricia, depending on how you knew her and for how long, was a lifelong resident of Milton, a former Town Meeting Member, and over many years received a wave and a “Hey, Mrs. Walsh” from former students she had taught in school.
Her activities and interests over many years in the town included the parish of St Agatha’s; craftwork, especially knitting and crocheting; maintaining connections with her family near and far; her Irish heritage; and her alma mater, Boston College (Class of 1960).
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton on July 27. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s name may be made to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471 or the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10016.
