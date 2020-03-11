Patricia L (Fidler) Chiavaroli of Milton died Feb. 27, 2020.
Beloved wife of 65 years of the late Stephen A. Chiavaroli Sr., she was the proud, supportive, and adoring mother of Carolyn L. Libby of N. Monmouth, Maine; Mary Beth Chiavaroli (formerly Neary) of Milton; Stephen A. Chiavaroli Jr. of Paxton; and James P. Chiavaroli of Norwell; and sister of the late Mary L. Fidler and Joseph F. Fidler Jr. She had 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a soon to be great-great grandson.
Also left behind were many nieces and nephews; two godsons: Paul Kelley of Sharon and Daniel McLaughlin of Alexandria, Virginia; sisters and brothers-in-law Barbara and Richard Carnali of Quincy, Paul and Joanne Chiavaroli of Marshfield, and Betty Fidler of Worcester.
Patricia was born in Quincy on July 7, 1930, and since 1949 had lived in Milton, where she and her husband raised their family. She treasured her East Milton neighborhood and considered herself to be blessed to have enjoyed the comfort and beauty of the family home for over 70 years.
As a young working mom, she spent 16 happy years employed at Grono & Christie Jewelers in East Milton Square. Upon retirement in 1991, Pat had worked as a service representative for New England Telephone.
Growing up she developed a great love and appreciation of music. Pat was in the children’s choir at her childhood parish of St Ann’s in Wollaston and later in life was a member of the Traditional Choir at St. Agatha Church, where she was a devoted parishioner. From a young age, her Catholic faith became an integral part of her life.
Patricia enjoyed playing golf both in Massachusetts and in Jupiter, Florida, where she and Steve lived for many of their retired winters. Her enthusiasm for and devotion to her beloved Boston Red Sox were known by all.
Other pastimes included playing the piano, gardening, and bowling. She was a member of The Keglerettes Bowling League in Quincy for several decades.
Pat had a great love for wildlife, flowers, nature, and animals, especially dogs. She was known to have said that each and every dog that came into her home was “the best and sweetest” dog ever.
Whether you were a relative, friend, neighbor, or mere acquaintance of Pat’s, you could be assured that you would be on her perpetual greeting card mailing list with a card every year for any and every occasion. It gave her such joy to remember others and encourage them. Pat had a special gift that was both genuine and authentic, and it was given freely to all who knew her.
Pat’s family would like to thank the Milton Fire Department, Fallon Ambulance, and the staff of the BID-Milton Hospital Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit for their professionalism and dignity on Pat’s final day.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Saint Agatha Church in East Milton Square. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Pat’s memory to Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186 or Catholic Television at 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02472 or practice a random act of kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.