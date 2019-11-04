Patricia R. Armstrong, age 76, of Milton passed away peacefully October 25, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Winthrop MA, she lived many years in Revere and graduated from the Immaculate Conception School. After receiving her BA from Boston State College Patricia became a teacher in the Boston Public Schools. She enjoyed working with young children, but her love of reading guided her to become a reading specialist, and she spent many years instructing students at the high school level. She was honored for her outstanding efforts as a teacher by being initiated into the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. As chapter president of Alpha Iota she helped to promote professional growth for women educators.
During her early years as a teacher Patricia became involved in the Boston Teachers Union, joining other active members in improving teaching and learning conditions for all students. Her commitment to these goals led her to volunteer on a political action committee. She successfully ran for BTU Building Representative in her various schools and became a delegate to the AFL-CIO, the Massachusetts American Federation of Teachers, and the Greater Boston Labor Council. An outspoken democrat, she served as a member of the Milton Town Meeting and the Democrat Town Meeting, and represented women in the labor force on the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee. She was pleased to chair the Mass Scholarship Committee and was always impressed with the caliber of the high school and college students who volunteered their time to better the living and working circumstances of Massachusetts citizens. Her proudest moment as a Democrat was serving the Massachusetts Electoral College and officially nominating Al Gore for President. Patricia's interest in advancing democratic goals led her to run for the office of Political Director of the Boston Teachers Union, a job she honored and enjoyed until her retirement.
The beloved daughter of the late Ameila (Gallagher) and Richard D. Armstrong, she is survived by her sister, Kathleen Armstrong of Milton, Mari Armstrong Piona of Fairhaven and her husband Charles of Boynton Beach, Florida, her niece Caitlin Armstrong Bibeau and wife Amanda of Hampton, New Hampshire, her nephew Gregory Piona of Fairhaven, and many cousins. Her wake will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, MA 02186. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.