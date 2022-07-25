Paul A. Zine of Quincy, formerly of Milton, died on July 12, 2022.
Husband of the late Elsa W. (Gudmann) Zine, he was the loving father of Terry A. Zine and his wife Catherine, Tina Marie Zine, Eric P. Zine and his wife Christina, and Melissa A. Zine; grandfather (Giddo and Papa Zine) of Tristan Zine, Jared Zine, Paul Alba, Courtney Alba, Natalie Alba, Thomas Zine and Joseph Zine; Giddo of granddog Belle Zine; and brother of Connie Hamilton, Kenneth Zine, Joe Zine, Mary Dwyer, and Dorothy Zine.
Born and raised in Dorchester, Paul served as a Lance Corporal in the US Marine Corps.
He was the founder and owner of Congress Flooring and leaves behind the legacy of a self-made success story who gave from his heart without ever asking for anything in return and had an affinity for helping those in need.
Paul was an avid golfer and past president of Wollaston Golf Club in Milton.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Our Lady of the Visitation Parish (St. Elizabeth Church) in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
Donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
To send a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.